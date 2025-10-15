JS-SEZ attracts RM29.51 billion potential investments up to September 15

KUALA LUMPUR: The Invest Malaysia Facilitation Centre Johor (IMFC-J) has attracted 104 potential investors with estimated investments of RM29.51 billion into the Johor-Singapore Special Economic Zone (JS-SEZ) from January to September 15 this year.

Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim said the economic zone has maintained exceptional momentum in attracting strategic international investments.

“In the first half of 2025 alone, the total approved investment for JS-SEZ has reached RM37 billion, or 66% of the RM56 billion in approved investments recorded by Johor,“ Anwar stated in a message posted on X.

The Prime Minister received this update while chairing the Iskandar Regional Development Authority’s 35th Members of Authority Meeting.

The meeting also reviewed JS-SEZ implementation progress, including potential sectors, current investment impacts, and measures to strengthen investment facilitation through the Forest City Special Financial Zone.

Anwar emphasized the importance of synchronizing Iskandar Malaysia’s development with adequate basic amenities to ensure inclusive regional development.

He stressed that no community group should be excluded from the tide of prosperity in the region’s growth. – Bernama