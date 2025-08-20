July 2025 supplementary electoral roll open for public review

PUTRAJAYA: The Supplementary Electoral Roll for July 2025 has been officially gazetted and is now available for public scrutiny. Election Commission secretary Datuk Khairul Shahril Idrus confirmed the 30-day review period will extend until September 18.

This electoral roll contains 42,464 citizens who turned 18 between July 1 and 31, 2025. These individuals were automatically registered as new voters under the automatic voter registration system. Additionally, the roll includes 15,109 voters who changed their constituencies. Another 1,523 voters altered their status or category during this period.

Khairul Shahril urged all eligible citizens to verify their registration details. “The EC calls on citizens aged 18 and above from July 1 to 31, 2025, and any registered voter who has applied for a change of constituency or voter status or category to check their names in DPT BLN7/2025,“ he stated.

Multiple verification channels are available for public convenience. Voters can check through the EC’s official portal at https://www.spr.gov.my or the dedicated checking site https://mysprsemak.spr.gov.my. Alternative methods include state election office portals accessible via http://ppn.spr.gov.my.

The online application at https://myspr.spr.gov.my provides another verification option. Mobile users can utilize the MySPR Semak application for checking. Telephone verification is available through the EC hotline at 03-8892 7218.

The commission has established procedures for addressing registration issues. Voters omitted from the roll can submit claims using Form C. Objections to inclusion in the roll require completion of Form D.

The EC encourages public engagement with the electoral process. All queries regarding the supplementary roll can be directed through official channels. The EC portal remains the primary information source for electoral matters. The hotline at 03-8892 7218 operates to assist with verification concerns. - Bernama