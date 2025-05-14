June 11: Decision on Vocational College student murder case

TAWAU: The High Court here today set June 11 to decide on the case of 13 students of the Lahad Datu Vocational College accused of murdering their college mate Mohamad Nazmie Aizzat Mohd Narul Azwan last year.

Judge Datuk Duncan Sikodol set the date when the case came up for mention today.

This was after the prosecution, represented by Deputy Public Prosecutor Nur Nisla Abdul Latif, requested time to respond to the submissions by the defence.

Also appearing for the prosecution are deputy public prosecutors Ng Juhn Tao and Batrisyia Mohd Khusri.

On Feb 28 this year, Duncan ordered the 13 teenagers, aged 16 to 19, to enter their defence on the charge of jointly murdering Mohamad Nazmie Aizzat, 17, in the dormitory rooms 7 Resak and 5 Belian at the Lahad Datu Vocational College between 9 pm on March 21 to 7.38 am on March 22 last year.

They were charged under Section 302 of the Penal Code, read together with Section 34 of the same law, and face the death penalty or 30 to 40 years’ imprisonment and not more than 12 strokes of the cane, if convicted.

Eight of the students were represented by lawyers Datuk Ram Singh, Kamarudin Mohmad Chinki and Chen Wen Jye, while five others were represented by lawyers Mohamed Zairi Zainal Abidin, Abdul Ghani Zelika, Vivian Thien, Jhesseny P Kang and Kusni Ambotuwo.