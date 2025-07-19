Junior army officer dies in tragic car-tanker collision in Alor Gajah

ALOR GAJAH: An army officer with the rank of second lieutenant was killed early this morning after the car he was driving collided with a tanker lorry along Jalan Solok Duku, Masjid Tanah.

Alor Gajah police chief Supt Ashari Abu Samah said in the 4 am incident, Muhammad Akmal Mohamad Amjaduzzahwi, 24, who was driving a Perodua Myvi, was pronounced dead at the scene.

“Investigations found that before the accident, the Scania tanker lorry, driven by a 42-year-old man, was travelling from Tanjung Bidara towards Masjid Tanah, while the Perodua Myvi, driven by Muhammad Akmal, was heading towards Terendak Camp from Masjid Tanah.

“It is believed that the car lost control before veering into the opposite lane and colliding with the tanker lorry,” he said in a statement today.

He said that due to the impact, Muhammad Akmal was pinned to the seat and sustained severe head injuries.

“The victim’s body was taken to Melaka Hospital for a post-mortem, and the case is being investigated under Section 41(1) of the Road Transport Act 1987,” he said.

He said that the lorry driver who escaped unhurt had seven traffic summonses on record, but his urine test came back negative for drugs. - Bernama