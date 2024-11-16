Junior Superhero Simpan SSPN programme celebrates newborns in Penang

GEORGE TOWN: Fifty newborns in Penang have received contributions for the National Education Savings Scheme (Simpan SSPN) accounts amounting to RM5,000 through the Junior Superhero Simpan SSPN programme.

The programme is part of the corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives undertaken by the National Higher Education Fund Corporation (PTPTN) in conjunction with World Savings Day to enhance financial literacy within the community.

PTPTN chairman Datuk Seri Norliza Abdul Rahim said the programme was introduced and held in Terengganu last year and, for this year, the Penang Hospital (HPP) was selected, where each newborn received RM100 in Simpan SSPN account along with a baby hamper.

“This programme aims to instil a culture of savings and raise awareness among the public and parents about the importance of savings and early financial planning to secure the future of their children.

“By saving in Simpan SSPN, the children’s access to higher education will be better ensured, reducing the burden of high student loans,” she told reporters after visiting the maternity ward at HPP and presenting contributions in conjunction with the Junior Superhero Simpan SSPN programme, on Friday.

Also present were PTPTN chief executive Ahmad Dasuki Abdul Majid, HPP director Dr Goh Hin Kwang, and Penang PTPTN director Muhammad Muhsin Abdul Rahman.

Norliza said as an agency under the Ministry of Higher Education (MOHE), PTPTN is committed to implementing various high-impact initiatives and programmes, including Simpan SSPN, to ensure better access to education.

She also encouraged new parents to open Simpan SSPN accounts with a minimum deposit of RM20 to enjoy the many benefits available.

“Among the benefits of saving with SSPN are income tax relief of up to RM8,000 annually, takaful protection for depositors, free matching grants of up to RM10,000 for eligible families, competitive dividend rates, and Shariah-compliant government guaranteed savings.

“Therefore, please make use of these benefits and start saving now. With the dividends and other advantages offered, by the time the child turns 18, they will have enough funds for education without needing a loan, or perhaps only a small one,” she added.

One of the recipients, Syufinor Izzatie Shaik Faisol, 25, said PTPTN’s contribution is very beneficial, especially for first-time mothers like herself.

“This contribution can be considered as the first step to start saving, even though my baby is just a few days old.

“In this challenging economic situation, we not only need to be frugal but also start saving for our children’s future. One day, if my child wants to pursue higher education, at least some funds will already be available,” said Syufinor, who gave birth to her first baby boy last Wednesday.

Meanwhile, Nur Imyrah Abdullah, 27, expressed her determination to consistently save every month in the Simpan SSPN account she received to secure her child’s education in the future.

“I applaud PTPTN’s initiative to organise programmes like this as it raises awareness among parents about early savings, which can ease financial burdens later on,” she said.