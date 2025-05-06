KOTA TINGGI: The announcement of Mandarin Oriental as the new operator at Desaru Coast has officially put to rest rumours that the iconic One&Only Desaru Coast was shutting down its operations.

Johor Menteri Besar Datuk Onn Hafiz Ghazi said the resort was never closed, and the confusion stemmed from a misunderstanding during the transition of operators.

He said it was just part of a strategic rebranding plan for the resort, aimed at adding value and further elevating Johor’s tourism profile on the international stage.

“I got a phone call from the Palace asking me what on earth is going on, because I was recently appointed as the person in charge of tourism for this beloved estate.

“So, I checked with Dr Nash (Chairman of Destination Resorts and Hotels, Datuk Mohamed Nasri Sallehuddin), and I checked with Karina (Interim Group Chief Executive Officer of Destination Resorts and Hotels, Karina Ridzuan) in terms of the status.

“I explained that we are not closing down. It was just a matter of changing the operator,” he said at the signing ceremony of a new hotel management agreement and a press conference to announce the new operator at Desaru Coast here today.

Nestled across 4,000 acres of pristine beachfront, Desaru Coast is equipped with world-class resorts, spas, championship golf courses, and a rich cultural heritage.