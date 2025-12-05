KAPIT: Kapit has a strong potential to emerge as a prominent cultural tourism destination due to the unique customs and traditions of the Dayak community, said Works Minister Datuk Seri Alexander Nanta Linggi.

Nanta, who is also Kapit Member of Parliament, said events such as the Kapit Dayak Cultural Festival (KDCF) 3.0 not only strengthen the culture-based small and medium enterprises, but also elevate the standing of the Dayak people to greater heights.

“I commend the organisation of KDCF, which has now become a meaningful event for the Dayak community and Kapit residents.

“Since its inception in 2023, the festival has been listed in the Sarawak Tourism Calendar of Events and has received encouraging response locally and from abroad,” he said when officiating KDCF 3.0 here Sunday night.

Nanta also expressed hope that KDCF would continue to be expanded and strengthened as a platform to preserve and promote Dayak culture, traditions and handicrafts.

He said the festival plays a vital role in promoting Kapit Division as a cultural tourism destination that highlights Dayak customs and traditional cuisine.

“KDCF also serves as a platform to instil cultural appreciation and foster unity among the people,” he said while encouraging greater participation from the local community through economic activities such as operating food stalls and selling handicrafts.

He also proposed that the festival continue to feature programmes like Pekit Kumang, which not only showcases the grace and elegance of Dayak women but also nurtures younger generations skilled in traditional weaving, including pua kumbu and kain buri.

“These activities not only safeguard cultural heritage but also contribute to the socio-economic development of the Dayak community,” he said.