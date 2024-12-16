PETALING JAYA: A driver of white Mercedes-Benz AMG 450 has been arrested for allegedly hitting a motorcyclist in a hit-and-run at kilometer (KM) 8 of the Setiawangsa-Pantai Expressway (SPE) yesterday (Dec 15).

According to Harian Metro, Kuala Lumpur Traffic Investigation and Enforcement Department (JSPT) head ACP Mohd Zamzuri Mohd Isa said the incident occurred at approximately 12.35pm.

“Investigations revealed that the victim, 34, was riding a Honda Vario 160 motorcycle and was struck by the SUV while travelling straight along the road.

“The collision caused the victim to fall onto the road,” he was quoted as saying.

The suspect, 34, then fled from the scene before the vehicle caught fire at KM 18.1 near the Wangsa Maju Toll Plaza on the SPE highway.

The motorcyclist was reported to suffer from serious injuries including bleeding in the head, face, and stomach.

Meanwhile, the SUV driver did not suffer any injuries.

Mohd Zamzuri said the suspect has since been arrested and a remand application was submitted today to assist in the investigation under Section 42(1) of the Road Transport Act (APJ) 1987.

The video of the SUV on fire has since gone viral on X with netizens hoping for justice for the victim.