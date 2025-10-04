Karnival Warga Emas promotes senior citizen wellbeing and appreciation

SEREMBAN: The two-day National-level Karnival Warga Emas kicked off here today, aimed at empowering senior citizens and raising awareness about the importance of their well-being and active participation in society.

Social Welfare Department director-general Datuk Che Murad Sayang Ramjan said the annual event provided a platform for senior citizens to access information on government facilities, including free health screenings, welfare assistance, and opportunities to engage with various agencies.

“Every year we hold a programme like this, but this year we are taking a slightly different approach by organising a carnival, making it more inclusive and interactive compared to previous celebrations, which focused mainly on award presentations and inaugurations,” he told reporters.

He emphasised the importance of caring for the elderly, appreciating them, and enhancing their quality of life, including their welfare, health, and emotional well-being.

The carnival, themed “Warga Emas, Wajah Masa Depan Kita”, also highlighted an intergenerational approach, fostering interaction and stronger ties between senior citizens and the younger generation.

This year’s carnival aimed to attract up to 4,000 attendees, reflecting the community’s strong support for efforts to empower and appreciate senior citizens in the country.

The event offered various beneficial activities for the public, including the Rahmah MADANI Sales, free health screenings, exhibitions by government agencies, and booths by local entrepreneurs.

A 2.5-kilometre fun walk was also held this morning, attracting around 1,000 participants comprising senior citizens, youth, and children.

Negeri Sembilan State Women, Family and Community Committee chairman Datuk Noorzunita Begum Mohd Ibrahim highlighted the state government’s ongoing support for programmes organised by JKM to honour the elderly.

She expressed hope that such events would continue to be held in the state to ensure senior citizens do not feel lonely, keeping them active through beneficial activities and social interaction.

Sixty-four-year-old Siti Hawa Taha described the event as not only enjoyable but also an opportunity to gain knowledge and strengthen community ties.

“I joined the Fun Walk today, and it was really enjoyable,” she said, adding that she felt truly appreciated as a senior citizen and hoped it would be held again so more people could benefit from it. – Bernama