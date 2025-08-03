KEPALA BATAS: The Ministry of Youth and Sports (KBS) has selected Kampung Baru Penaga here as its adopted village through the One Leader One Village (Santuni MADANI)’ programme.

Deputy Youth and Sports Minister Adam Adli Abdul Halim said he chose the village because it holds a special place in his heart, as it is his mother’s hometown.

He said the programme not only strengthens the relationship between leaders and the local community but also helps forge a better understanding of the challenges faced by the community.

“I still remember my first visit to the village last July, where I had the opportunity to discuss with the village head, the Village Community Development Council (MPKK) and the MADANI Village Committee.

“Various valuable inputs and views were shared during that engagement session and it was concluded that the main focus of the Santuni MADANI programme is to address the socio-economic issues of the villagers,“ he said at the launch of the KBS Santuni MADANI programme in Kampung Baru Penaga today.

Adam Adli said that some of the key issues identified in the village were poverty, school dropouts, health, unemployment, safety, drug abuse and infrastructure facilities.

He said that throughout last year, various beneficial activities were conducted in the village, such as the Santuni MADANI Gotong-Royong Programme, installation of solar lights, electrical wiring repairs and basic skills courses for small entrepreneurs.

He added that the Santuni MADANI programme is a long-term effort and is confident that more opportunities for collaboration will arise to implement various initiatives for the benefit of the local community.

He also encouraged residents, especially the youth, to take advantage of the facilities provided at the National Information Dissemination Centre (NADI), including entrepreneurship and health education classes, to help bridge the digital divide.

“I hope this village will be able to produce more capable and inspiring youth leaders,“ he said.