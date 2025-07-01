ALOR SETAR: The Kedah branch of the Domestic Trade and Costs of Living Ministry (KPDN) seized 7,400 litres of diesel, worth over RM17,000, during a raid on a controlled goods wholesaler in Bukit Kayu Hitam yesterday.

State KPDN director Muhammad Nizam Jamaludin said the noon raid, involving seven enforcement officers, was conducted after two weeks of surveillance.

A man in his 20s, believed to be an employee at the premises, was detained and later released after his statement was recorded.

“Initial checks revealed that the premises’ controlled goods wholesale licence expired on Oct 2, 2024. Further inspections uncovered a stockpile of diesel and transaction records of controlled goods sales after the licence expired.

“The raiding team confiscated 7,400 litres of diesel valued at RM17,612, along with documents and sales records of the controlled goods, for further investigation,“ he said in a statement today.

The case is being investigated under Section 21 of the Control of Supplies Act 1961 (Act 122).

Muhammad Nizam reminded businesses to ensure their licences or permits for trading and storing controlled goods are valid.

“Anyone found misusing controlled goods will face stern action. KPDN encourages the public to report any misappropriation of controlled goods, especially subsidised items,” he added.