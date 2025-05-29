Kelantan cops identifying suspects in video brawl incident

KOTA BHARU: The Kelantan police are actively identifying all the suspects involved in the brawl incident on Jalan Kebun Sultan here last Friday.

Kota Bharu district police chief ACP Mohd Rosdi Daud said the case was detected after a video of a fight involving a group of men was uploaded on Facebook around 1.40 pm today.

A police report has been lodged regarding the incident, and preliminary investigations found that the incident occurred on May 23 at 4.27 am in the Jalan Kebun Sultan area, Kota Bharu.

“The video of one minute and 25 seconds duration shows a group of men getting out of two cars and beating several people at the scene,“ he said in a statement today.

According to him, the police are identifying all the suspects involved and the cause of the incident is still under investigation.

He also said the case is being investigated under Section 148 of the Penal Code, which, if convicted, can result in imprisonment for up to five years, a fine, or both.

He advised the public not to make any speculation regarding the incident, and those who witnessed the incident are requested to come forward to assist with the investigation.