Kelantan fully recovers from floods, number of evacuees in Johor decreases

KUALA LUMPUR: The flood situation in Kelantan has fully recovered after two weeks, while the number of evacuees at relief centres in Johor, Perak, Melaka, and Negeri Sembilan remains relatively unchanged.

In KELANTAN, Pasir Mas District Social Welfare officer Azizan Aziz said the last relief centre in the state, SK Gual Tok Deh, which housed 32 evacuees, was closed at around 6 pm after floodwaters in their villages receded, allowing all evacuees to return home.

The ‘infobanjir.water.gov.my’ portal reported that as of 8 pm, the water level of Sungai Golok in Kuala Jambu, Tumpat, remained above the alert level at 2.01 metres (alert level: 2.0 metres) but was on a downward trend.

In JOHOR, the number of evacuees decreased slightly as the relief centre at Balai Raya Kampung Kuala Paya, Segamat, closed this evening. As of 8 pm, 101 evacuees remained compared to 109 earlier, all housed in three relief centres in Segamat.

State Disaster Management Committee chairman Tan Sri Dr Azmi Rohani said the evacuees were placed at Balai Raya Kampung Batu Badak (40 evacuees), Dewan Komuniti Kampung Tasek (45 evacuees), and Balai Raya Kampung Sanglang (16 evacuees).

“Meanwhile, two rivers remain at dangerous levels: Sungai Tangkak at Kampung Seri Ma’mor, Tangkak, with a reading of 4.24 metres, and Sungai Muar at Jeti Kampung Tekam, Segamat, at 4.13 metres.

“Rain was reported in Segamat tonight, while Muar, Mersing, Pontian, Kluang, Batu Pahat, and Tangkak were overcast. Johor Bahru, Kota Tinggi, and Kulai experienced clear weather,” he said in a statement.

In MELAKA, the number of flood evacuees remains at 11, housed at SK Seri Mendapat in Jasin, according to the state’s disaster management secretariat.

In PERAK, the state disaster management secretariat reported that the number of evacuees remained at 112, housed in three relief centres in the Kinta and Perak Tengah districts, namely Dewan Serbaguna Tanjung Tualang and SK St Paul in Kinta (78 evacuees) and Dewan Orang Ramai Kampung Teluk Kepayang in Bota, Perak Tengah (34 evacuees).

In NEGERI SEMBILAN, the JKM Info Bencana website reported that the number of evacuees increased to 129 across three relief centres in Tampin tonight, compared to 30 evacuees from eight families this afternoon.

The relief centres involved are SK Felda Sungai Kelamah, Balai Raya Kampung Parit Buluh, and SK Gedok.