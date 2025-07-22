Kelantan intensifies efforts to tackle youth social issues with religious programmes

KOTA BHARU: The Kelantan government has reinforced its initiatives to combat social problems among young people by reintroducing religious education programmes. The state Islamic Religious Affairs Department (JAHEAIK) has resumed fardu ain and Quran classes for LGBT individuals, a programme that had been paused during the COVID-19 pandemic.

State Islamic Development, Dakwah, Information and Public Relations Committee chairman Mohd Asri Mat Daud confirmed the revival of these classes, which are now held twice weekly. “Since June 2024, the classes have resumed as usual and are held twice a week. Throughout the programme, we have observed progress among participants, some of whom have mastered Quran recitation and shown behavioural changes and repentance as a result of the initiative,“ he said.

The programme, initially launched in 2019, is a collaboration between JAHEAIK’s Islamic Family Law Division, Persatuan Aspirasi Kelantan, and Persatuan Perantaraan Pesakit Kelantan (SAHABAT). It was temporarily halted in 2020 due to pandemic restrictions.

In addition to the classes for LGBT individuals, the state government also runs the Al-Muttakin programme for those under surveillance for drug-related offences. Mohd Asri highlighted these efforts in response to a query from Harun Ismail (PAS-Tawang) during the Kelantan state legislative assembly session. - Bernama