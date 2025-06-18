KOTA BHARU: Kelantan Police chief Datuk Mohd Yusoff Mamat has expressed deep concerns over a rise in disciplinary and misconduct cases involving police personnel in the state.

Speaking after the Kelantan Police’s monthly assembly today, Mohd Yusoff stressed that integrity issues within the force will not be tolerated under any circumstances.

“I want to highlight that from January to May this year, we opened 11 disciplinary inquiry papers and 30 investigation papers, which is a clear increase compared to the same period last year.

“Any police officer or personnel found involved in any of the eight identified forms of misconduct will face strict action without compromise, in line with our department’s principles of justice and transparency,” he said.

He also emphasised that maintaining public trust hinges on the unwavering integrity of the police force.

Meanwhile, Mohd Yusoff reminded all police personnel to strictly adhere to the directives concerning the use and security of firearms, as outlined in Part A144 of the Inspector-General of Police’s Standing Orders.

He also underscored the need for regular psychological assessments, including certifications of both physical and mental fitness, to ensure police officers are free from excessive stress.

His remarks came amid growing concern over the mental health of police personnel, following five suicide cases reported this year, none of which had prior records of psychological issues or counselling sessions.

“I urge every supervisor to be more vigilant. Even the slightest behavioural change should not be ignored. Take immediate action. Don’t underestimate the early signs of stress or depression,” he cautioned.

Mohd Yusoff also reiterated the importance of safeguarding the psychological well-being and basic welfare of all PDRM members to prevent prolonged occupational stress.