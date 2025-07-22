Kelantan to build two new R&R stops along major highways

KOTA BHARU: The Kelantan government has announced plans to develop two new Rest and Service Areas (R&R) along key highway corridors to enhance economic growth and tourism.

The proposed sites will be located in Laloh, Kuala Krai for the Lingkaran Tengah Utama (LTU) Expressway and Bukit Bakar, Machang for the Kota Bharu–Kuala Krai (KBKK) Highway.

State Public Works, Infrastructure, Water and Rural Development Committee chairman Datuk Dr Izani Husin confirmed the initiative, stating, “These facilities are expected to create economic spillover effects, as improved connectivity drives local development.”

He added that while the designs are still under review, the state supports integrating traditional Kelantanese architectural elements.

The announcement was made during the Kelantan State Legislative Assembly session at the Kota Darulnaim Complex.

The move comes in response to queries from Zubir Abu Bakar (PAS–Mengkebang) regarding infrastructure development in Kuala Krai alongside the ongoing LTU construction. - Bernama