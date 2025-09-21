Kelantan to demolish 153 illegal jetties along Thailand border in October

KOTA BHARU: Police will begin demolishing illegal jetties along the Kelantan-Thailand border in October as part of efforts to combat cross-border crime.

Kelantan police chief Datuk Mohd Yusoff Mamat stated that residents in affected areas have been informed and support the action following last December’s closure announcement.

Out of 212 identified illegal jetties on government land, 153 will be demolished while those on private land will be reviewed by local authorities in Tumpat and Pasir Mas districts.

Notices have been posted as public reminders with no objections raised so far according to Mohd Yusoff.

Although not mandatory for government land, notice installation serves as a warning to residents against criminal involvement in these areas.

The District Land Office will lead the demolition operation in collaboration with various agencies including police to ensure smooth execution.

Mohd Yusoff also announced that two of twelve GOF control posts built under Phase 1 of the Sungai Golok Integrated River Basin Development Project were handed to police on September 7.

Pos Pak Antah and Pos Pak Teh Kana feature improved facilities including CCTV cameras and security fences with the remaining ten posts to be handed over progressively.

He emphasised that border issues involve both security and national sovereignty as Kelantan remains a high-risk entry point for smuggling drugs, firearms, and illegal immigrants. – Bernama