Kemaman hospital project delayed another year due to contractor financial issues

KEMAMAN: The new Kemaman hospital project in Kijal has reached 84% completion but requires at least another year for full completion.

Health Minister Datuk Seri Dr Dzulkefly Ahmad confirmed that financial problems faced by the contractor have contributed to the project’s eight-year delay.

The contractor has received eight extensions of time and now faces monthly late penalty fines of RM2.5 million.

Dr Dzulkefly stated that project completion depends entirely on the contractor’s determination and commitment.

The Health Ministry will discuss with the Ministry of Works and Public Works Department to determine the project’s future direction.

Any contract decisions fall under the jurisdiction of the Public Works Department and Ministry of Works.

Dr Dzulkefly visited the project site today and expressed his commitment to completing the hospital for Kemaman residents.

The hospital project was approved under the 2016 Budget to address overcrowding at the existing Kemaman Hospital.

Bed usage at the current facility has exceeded 90%, highlighting the urgent need for the new hospital. – Bernama