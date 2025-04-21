KEMAS, Protac extend aid to family of girl who fell from apartment

KUALA LUMPUR: The Community Development Department (KEMAS), in collaboration with Protac Insurance Broker Sdn Bhd today presented a contribution of RM20,000 to the parents of a Tabika KEMAS pupil who died after falling from the fifth floor of the Selayang Heights last February.

The visit by Protac, a subsidiary of RISDA Holdings, was part of its corporate social responsibility initiative to support the family of the late Hannah Nur Qairina Hamdikaswa, six.

KEMAS director-general Datuk Mohd Hanafiah Man said that in addition to today’s contribution, the family had earlier received RM9,500 from KEMAS Selangor, on top of the RM7,500 in initial assistance provided by the department.

“Today we are handing over Protac’s CSR contribution. The child was enrolled at Tabika KEMAS Selayang Indah, but at the time of the incident on Feb 28, her group insurance scheme coverage under TABIKA KEMAS had not yet matured.

“Under this insurance scheme, the coverage for fatal accidents is RM50,000,“ he told Bernama after visiting the family.

The mock cheque was handed over by Protac Insurance Broker Sdn Bhd chief executive officer Jamaluddin Harun to the late child’s father, Hamdikaswa Abdullah, 38.

Mohd Hanafiah added that the Tabika KEMAS group insurance scheme offers automatic coverage upon registration with an annual fee of RM10.

“This scheme has been in place for the past seven years, providing 24-hour coverage subject to terms and conditions, with an annual premium of only RM10.

“Although in this case the insurance had not yet been fully activated, we are thankful for the concern shown by our corporate partner, Protac, which stepped in with a CSR contribution,” he said.