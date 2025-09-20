Kerteh-Ranggon road closed after gas pipeline leak for safety

CHUKAI: Police have closed the main Kerteh-Ranggon road to all vehicles following a gas leak detected in a Petronas Gas Berhad pipeline at the East Coast Rail Link Section 5 project site in Kerteh.

Kemaman police chief Superintendent Mohd Razi Rosli confirmed they received an emergency call at approximately 9.53 am reporting a leak in a butane gas pipeline containing flammable gas.

He stated that the leak occurred about two kilometres from the main road and did not affect any villages or residential areas.

“The police’s immediate step was to completely restrict public and worker access to the incident site,“ Mohd Razi said in a statement.

He added that the gas supply in the affected pipeline was temporarily shut off until maintenance work by the contractor is completed.

“For safety reasons, the main Kerteh-Ranggon route has been closed to all vehicles,“ he explained.

Mohd Razi confirmed that the incident area control centre has been activated to manage the situation.

The authorities are closely monitoring the situation and have advised the public to stay away from the area to prevent any untoward incidents.

Regular updates will be provided to keep the public informed about developments.

The public is urged to comply with all safety instructions issued by authorities during this period.

“For further information, the public may contact the operations room of the Kemaman district police headquarters at 09-8592222,“ Mohd Razi added. – Bernama