PETALING JAYA: His Majesty Sultan Ibrahim, King of Malaysia, and Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim took time for a walkabout in Kuala Lumpur today (March 20).

In a Facebook post, the King and the Prime Minister were seen walking along Jalan Bukit Bintang, engaging with the public.

Earlier, His Majesty had granted an audience to Anwar for their weekly meeting.