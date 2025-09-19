King calls for shared duty to preserve Mersing islands’ environment

JOHOR BAHRU: His Majesty Sultan Ibrahim, King of Malaysia, has emphasised the shared responsibility of preserving the environmental sustainability and cleanliness of islands in Mersing waters.

The monarch expressed concern about maintaining these natural treasures for both current and future generations in a statement posted on his official Facebook page.

His Majesty noted that Mersing, recognised as a sustainable tourism district, possesses exceptional natural beauty and marine biodiversity that requires collective protection.

Every visitor must practice environmental awareness by refraining from littering to ensure the preservation of natural beauty and marine ecosystems.

The islands, coral reefs, and marine biodiversity in Mersing waters represent a precious treasure that demands joint safeguarding efforts.

These conservation measures are crucial not only for the present generation but also as an enduring legacy for future generations.

Earlier, Sultan Ibrahim granted an audience to Johor State Secretary Datuk Asman Shah Abd Rahman and other officials at Istana Pasir Pelangi.

The meeting included Johor Land and Mines director Mohammed Shakib Ali and Mersing District Officer Jamil Hasni Abdullah.

Mersing District Council president Norman Noh also attended the royal audience at the palace.

This development follows yesterday’s announcement through the Mersing District Office Facebook page regarding immediate suspension of water activities around six islands.

All scuba diving, snorkelling, and visits to these islands have been temporarily halted to facilitate marine biodiversity and environmental conservation work.

The closure affects Pulau Harimau, Pulau Gual, and Pulau Mensirip among other specified islands.

Pulau Mertang Timur, Pulau Mertang Barat, and Pulau Mertang Tengah complete the list of temporarily closed islands. – Bernama