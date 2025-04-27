King conveys 91st anniversary wishes to RMN

KUALA LUMPUR: His Majesty Sultan Ibrahim, King of Malaysia, today conveyed his greetings on the 91st anniversary of the Royal Malaysian Navy (RMN) to its personnel, veterans and those who have served in the force.

According to a post on Sultan Ibrahim Sultan Iskandar’s Facebook page, His Majesty, as the Supreme Commander of the Malaysian Armed Forces, expressed his most profound gratitude for the dedication, service and sacrifices made by all RMN personnel and veterans in safeguarding the nation’s sovereignty and security.

“Al-Fatihah for those who have passed away. May they be granted a place among the faithful and the martyrs,” His Majesty remarked.

In line with the celebration themed “TLDM Perkasa, Kedaulatan Terpelihara,” Sultan Ibrahim also prayed for the RMN to remain a respected force on the global stage.

The 91st Navy Day celebrations are being held at the Lumut Naval Base in Perak today.

Navy chief Admiral Datuk Dr Zulhelmy Ithnain had previously said that the event would be conducted in moderation in remembrance of last year’s tragedy, where two RMN helicopters collided during a rehearsal, resulting in the deaths of 10 personnel.