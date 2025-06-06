JOHOR BAHRU: His Majesty Sultan Ibrahim, King of Malaysia, was presented with a briefing on the implementation and progress of flood mitigation projects, as well as the readiness of relevant agencies to handle potential flood disasters in Johor.

According to a post on the King’s official Facebook page, the briefing was presented by Johor Department of Irrigation and Drainage (DID) director, Ir Azren Khalil, during an audience with His Majesty today.

“His Majesty remains deeply concerned and closely follows the developments and key issues affecting the state of Johor,” the post read.