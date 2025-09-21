King urges tourism to Mersing Islands, calls for stronger oversight and monitoring

JOHOR BAHRU: His Majesty Sultan Ibrahim, King of Malaysia, called for the continued promotion of tourism to Mersing’s islands while stressing the importance of stronger oversight, monitoring, and enforcement to prevent pollution, safety risks, and damage to marine ecosystems.

His Majesty emphasised that the islands of Mersing are a valuable national tourism asset, and proper, effective management is essential to ensure the long-term preservation of their natural environment.

“Recently, I saw on social media that tourist boats were overcrowded and visitor numbers were excessive. This highlights the importance of biodiversity conservation to protect our natural heritage,” His Majesty said in a post on the official Facebook page of Sultan Ibrahim Sultan Iskandar today.

Sultan Ibrahim also stressed that effective tourism management is crucial not only for preserving the beauty of Mersing’s islands but also for safeguarding the well-being of the people and the sustainability of the country’s tourism industry.

On Sept 18, the Mersing District Office announced that all scuba diving, snorkelling, and visits to six islands, namely Pulau Harimau, Pulau Gual, Pulau Mensirip, Pulau Mertang Timur, Pulau Mertang Barat, and Pulau Mertang Tengah, would be suspended immediately to allow for marine biodiversity and environmental conservation efforts.

Following this, Sultan Ibrahim expressed his concern and called for the preservation of natural treasures, especially the Mersing islands, for the benefit of future generations.