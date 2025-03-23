KLUANG: Works Ministry (KKR) hopes that a standardised Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) can be established to swiftly repair state and municipal roads, especially in cases of severe damage, similar to the approach taken for federal roads.

Deputy Works Minister Datuk Seri Ahmad Maslan said that the SOP for repairing damaged and pothole-ridden federal roads requires action to be taken within 24 hours.

“It is hoped that with the SOP, any damaged or pothole-ridden roads can be repaired promptly. Concessionaires are also urged to ensure cleanliness and upkeep along the roadside, not just the middle of the road,“ he told reporters after visiting the temporary flood relief centre at Sekolah Menengah Kebangsaan Seri Perdana today.

Also present were Kluang MP Wong Shu Qi and Mahkota state assemblyman Syed Hussien Syed Abdullah.

Ahmad Maslan was commenting on an accident that killed two students after their motorcycle hit a pothole in Kota Tinggi, Johor, recently.

He said that a detailed investigation into the incident is still ongoing and is expected to be completed within a day or two.

“I also hope for frequent monitoring, as roads tend to deteriorate quickly during rainy weather... Today, we inspect a road and find it in good condition, but after heavy rain, it could be damaged by the next day,“ he said.

Meanwhile, regarding flooding in the state, he expressed hope for additional allocations to the Department of Irrigation and Drainage to allow for more frequent maintenance of rivers and drains, adding that the flood mitigation projects that Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim announced recently must be expedited to prevent the recurrence of unusual flooding incidents.

Meanwhile, Syed Hussien also hoped that flood mitigation projects would be expedited to prevent major floods, especially in the Mahkota state constituency, where more than 600 residents have been affected.

“Various programmes have been planned to help ease the burden of flood victims, especially in celebrating Syawal....today we distributed festive wear to children affected by the floods,“ he added.