PETALING JAYA: The Archbishop of Kuala Lumpur, Julian Leow, expressed his thanks towards representatives of the Malaysian Consultative Council for Islamic Organisations (MAPIM) for their prayers and well wishes for the speedy recovery of Pope Francis in connection with his recent admission to the hospital.

In a statement, today, Leow said both parties met in a positive dialogue with nine MAPIM representatives this morning.

MAPIM, he said, had earlier sent a letter expressing their prayers for the Pope’s good health and to thank him for speaking up for the Palestinian people.

“We appreciate your prayers for Pope Francis. We need to pray more for peace, as violence is never the answer. We put politics aside and support life, focusing on what is common and what unites us,” he said.

During the gathering, the archbishop presented his guests with copies of The Document on Human Fraternity for World Peace and Living Together, also known as the Abu Dhabi Declaration.

This joint statement was signed by Pope Francis and Sheikh Ahmed el-Tayeb, the Grand Imam of Al-Azhar, in 2019.

In a spirit of interfaith solidarity, both parties acknowledged the importance of unity especially in difficult times, reaffirming their commitment to mutual respect and cooperation. The meeting served as a meaningful reminder of the power of prayer and shared values in fostering compassion across religious communities.

Meanwhile, Persatuan Ulama Malaysia chairman Ahmad Awang said today’s meeting also aimed to demonstrate that the ongoing war in the Middle East is not driven by religious differences but due to political and other reasons.

Throughout the discussion, Leow and the MAPIM representatives emphasised the necessity for all people of faith to collaborate in promoting peace and harmony in Malaysia and beyond.

They recognised that unity transcends religious and cultural differences and called for continuous dialogue and cooperation in tackling global and local challenges.

This engagement reflects the shared responsibility of religious communities in building a world rooted in understanding, respect, and love for one another.

The meeting ended with a fervent hope for further collaboration amongst MAPIM and the Church to promote common values and to stand together on humanitarian matters.