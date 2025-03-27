KL Immigration cracks down on hotspots ahead of Hari Raya

PETALING JAYA: Immigration authorities are ramping up enforcement in Kuala Lumpur’s busiest areas to ensure Malaysians feel safe during the upcoming Hari Raya Aidilfitri celebrations.

Kuala Lumpur Immigration director Wan Mohammed Saupee Wan Yusoff said officers will be stationed at five key tourist hotspots—Petronas Twin Towers (KLCC), Bukit Bintang, Kotaraya, Jalan Silang, and Jalan Masjid India.

“We want locals to feel comfortable when visiting the city during the festivities,” he told reporters on Wednesday.

With a surge of foreigners expected in city centres, he stressed that public safety is the top priority.

“They’re also taking the chance to visit tourist spots and catch up with friends over the holidays. My advice to foreign workers—always carry valid travel documents,” he warned, noting that their presence inadvertently promotes Malaysia’s tourism industry.

To bolster security, the Immigration Department will work alongside other enforcement agencies under the KL Strike Force.

Earlier, Wan Mohammed Saupee and his team hosted an iftar gathering with media representatives.