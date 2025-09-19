KL police submit Kampung Sungai Baru probe paper to DPP today

KUALA LUMPUR: Kuala Lumpur police will submit the investigation paper regarding the commotion during the eviction of 37 terrace houses in Kampung Sungai Baru to the Deputy Public Prosecutor’s office today.

Deputy Kuala Lumpur police chief Datuk Mohamed Usuf Jan Mohamad stated that the initial investigation paper was submitted last Wednesday but was returned with additional instructions.

The new investigation paper includes proposed charges for all those arrested in connection with the September 11 incident.

Police have arrested eight men so far, including two most recently, though all have been released on police bail after their remand periods expired.

Investigators have questioned 67 individuals to assist the investigation, including 52 police witnesses such as Dang Wangi District police chief ACP Sulizmie Affendy Sulaiman.

Other witnesses include three Kuala Lumpur Court officers, two Civil Defence Force members, and medical officers from Kuala Lumpur Hospital.

The commotion left Sulizmie Affendy with a head injury after he was struck by a thrown object during the eviction operation.

Several male suspects aged 15 to 50 were arrested last Saturday, with initial investigations revealing they were not residents but rather leaders and members of an organisation. – Bernama