KUALA LUMPUR: The Kuala Lumpur Tower will shine in blue and gold from today until Friday to mark the 50th anniversary of the Rukun Tetangga (KRT) programme.

National Unity Minister Datuk Aaron Ago Dagang stated that KRT has served as a vital bridge uniting Malaysia’s diverse races and religions for five decades.

He emphasised its role in empowering neighbourly spirit, preserving security, and enhancing local community economies.

“KRT is the main artery of the Ministry of National Unity in strengthening grassroots unity,“ he said in a statement.

LSH Service Master Sdn Bhd, the tower’s operator, described the lighting as both a symbol of support and a tribute to Rukun Tetangga’s significant unifying role.

Chief executive officer Khairil Faizal Othman noted the iconic landmark always supports initiatives promoting unity and togetherness.

Nationwide, 8,586 KRT units now operate across eight core focus areas including economy, safety, leadership, and cultural heritage. – Bernama