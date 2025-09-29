Klang royal wedding procession closes Jalan Istana for three hours

SHAH ALAM: Jalan Istana in Klang will be closed for three hours from 7 am to 10 am on October 2 to accommodate the royal wedding procession of the Raja Muda of Selangor, Tengku Amir Shah Sultan Sharafuddin Idris Shah.

Klang district police chief ACP Ramli Kasa confirmed that no other roads in Klang city will be closed during this period.

He stated that traffic police will fully monitor the area to ensure smooth traffic flow.

Ramli clarified that other districts in Selangor not involved in the ceremony will experience no road closures whatsoever.

All traffic in those unaffected areas will proceed completely as usual throughout the event.

The police chief issued pre-emptive advice urging the public not to believe any unofficial notices or information from irresponsible parties.

He emphasized that only official police communications should be considered reliable sources of information.

Members of the public can obtain traffic-related enquiries about the royal wedding by contacting the South Klang district police headquarters operations room at 03-33719999.

Ramli expressed police appreciation for public cooperation in ensuring the parade proceeds smoothly.

The royal wedding procession will feature Tengku Amir Shah and his bride Afzaa Fadini Abdul Aziz traveling in a palace vehicle from the Sultan Abdul Aziz Royal Gallery to Istana Alam Shah. – Bernama