KLIA Aerotrain progress update next week, says Loke

SEPANG: Transport Minister Anthony Loke today said he will provide an update next week on the progress of the new Aerotrain service at the Kuala Lumpur International Airport (KLIA).

He said the media will be given a tour of the upgraded train service before it goes into operation.

“We will invite you (the media) to KLIA next week to take a first-hand look,“ Loke said after the groundbreaking ceremony of the Selangor Aero Park here.

The KLIA Aerotrain service is slated to resume in the second quarter (Q2) of this year.

Malaysia Airports Holdings Bhd (MAHB) Managing Director Datuk Mohd Izani Ghani previously said several technical aspects need to be resolved before the relaunch to ensure the system runs smoothly and complies with all safety requirements.

The Aerotrain, a key component of KLIA’s internal transport system since 1998, was suspended in March 2023 following a breakdown.

The new Aerotrain system is expected to improve the passenger experience, reduce operational disruptions, and support the anticipated increase in air passenger traffic in the coming years.