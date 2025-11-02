PETALING JAYA: The Kluang Municipal Council (MPK) recently denied claims of animal abuse following allegations widespread all over social media of the council mistreating stray dogs.

In a statement, it is said the council follows a procedure for capturing stray dogs according to the Circular of the Chief Secretary to the Government, Ministry of Urban Wellbeing, Housing and Local Government Number 5 of the Year 2014, Standard Operating Procedures (SOP) for the Capture and Disposal of Stray Dogs in Local Authority Areas, paragraph 4.5 which is through the Put To Sleep (PTS) injections.

The council added that the stray dogs’ death will be confirmed by the Department of Veterinary Services (DVS) while the medicine administered has been approved by DVS.

Following the circulation of the viral posts the Kluang Municipal Council has lodged a police report against the social media account responsible for the post uploaded last Friday (Feb 7).

Meanwhile, Kluang district police chief ACP Bahrin Mohd Noh confirmed the report, which was lodged by MPK at around 6.36pm on Friday.

The case is being investigated under Section 500 of the Penal Code for defamation which allots a two-year prison sentence or a fine or both.

Police are also investigating this case under Section 233 of the Communications and Multimedia Act 1998 which those convicted can be punished with a one-year jail sentence or a fine or both.

Earlier, a non-profit animal shelter shared a Facebook post alleging the Kluang Municipal Council had partaken in inhumane practices against stray dogs by torturing them and allegedly burying some of them alive.

The animal shelter had also discussed the issue with Kluang MP Wong Shu Qi to seek a resolution.