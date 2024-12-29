KUALA LUMPUR: The two siblings who survived a horrific accident involving five vehicles at Kilometre (KM) 204 of the North-South Expressway (PLUS) northbound last Monday, are coping well in their recuperation.

This was stated by Mazupi Abdul Rahman, 64, the paternal grandfather of the two children who were discharged yesterday after surgery.

“They are both now stable and in the healing process and will continue with follow-up treatment at the Orthopaedics Department in Serdang Hospital and the Psychiatry and Mental Health Department of Kuala Lumpur Hospital,” he said when contacted by Bernama yesterday.

He said, however, that Muhammad Uwais Al-Qarni Khairul Ikhwan, 7, and Nur Sofea Humaira Khairul Ikhwan, 4, were still in a state of grief after receiving news of the death of both their parents and youngest sibling in the crash on Dec 23, which also involved a tour bus, and three other vehicles.

“Their schooling will be resumed after they are confirmed to be fully recovered by the doctor at the hospital, and I will take care of all their schooling arrangements,” he added.

On Wednesday, Muhammad Uwais underwent surgery on his injured right thigh, while Nur Sofea Humaira was operated on for her broken left thigh at Melaka Hospital and both were allowed to return home.

The two siblings were among the survivors of the accident that claimed the lives of five members of their family: their parents Khairul Ikhwan Mazupi, 32, and Fadzlenna Ramli, 32, as well as their youngest brother Muhammad Umar, 2, and maternal grandparents Ramli Ab Wahab, 66, and Fauziah Jaafar, 69.

The other two who perished were the tour bus driver Noorisnien Khamid, 56, and Singaporean passenger Lamrah Asid Ali, 66.