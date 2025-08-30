Kota Kinabalu road closures for National Day and Sabah Day 2025

KOTA KINABALU: Nine roads in Kota Kinabalu will be closed in stages tomorrow for the state-level National Day and Sabah Day 2025 celebrations.

Kota Kinabalu police chief ACP Kasim Muda said five roads around Dataran Bandaraya and four around Padang Merdeka will be affected to ensure smooth proceedings.

Roads around Dataran Bandaraya will close from 5 am to 1 pm, including one lane from Sutera Harbour traffic light to Jalan Mentari for the parade.

Closures extend from Jalan Mentari to the Millenium Roundabout and from the Millenium Roundabout to traffic light 20.

The Centre Point traffic light junction and the slip road between Api-Api and Centre Point will be fully closed to accommodate the parade.

Roads around Padang Merdeka will close from 4 pm to midnight for the Sabah Day celebration.

These include Jalan KK Bypass towards Bunga Raya Roundabout and from Bunga Raya Roundabout to Capital Roundabout.

Jalan Istana from the Bukit Bendera junction to Padang Merdeka and from the Jalan Bandaran junction to Padang Merdeka will also be closed.

A total of 327 police personnel will be deployed for the Dataran Bandaraya celebration.

Another 303 personnel, including General Operations Force assistance, will be on duty at Padang Merdeka.

Police have prepared a detailed plan to ensure smooth traffic flow during both events.

The public is advised to obtain accurate road closure information from official channels like the State Police Headquarters social media page.

Compliance with instructions from on-duty personnel is strongly encouraged for public safety. – Bernama