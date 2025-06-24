Kota MADANI name retained for future urban development in Precinct 19

PUTRAJAYA: The name Kota MADANI, chosen for the government quarters development in Precinct 19, will continue to represent modern urban planning, aligning with the Malaysia MADANI vision. Datuk Seri Dr Zaliha Mustafa, Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Federal Territories), clarified that the name is not temporary but a lasting concept tied to the CHASE approach: Clean, Healthy, Advanced, Safe, and Eco-Friendly City.

Dr Zaliha dismissed speculation that the name would change with future governments, stressing that Kota MADANI is a comprehensive vision beyond political cycles. “It’s not just about the current administration but the concept itself, which prioritises people’s well-being,“ she said during a briefing session in Putrajaya today.

She hopes the project will set a benchmark for other cities, noting that older urban areas like Kuala Lumpur face challenges in adopting such integrated models. “Kota MADANI’s design includes AI technology, digital infrastructure, and green mobility, making it a forward-thinking development,“ she added.

Covering 41.28 hectares, Kota MADANI will feature 10,000 residential units for over 30,000 residents, built vertically for high-density efficiency. The first phase, starting this September, includes 3,000 homes and a vertical school, with completion expected by late 2027. A groundbreaking ceremony is set for June 26.