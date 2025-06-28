KPDN eyes RM300,000 in sales through KBBM at Southern Zone tour

ISKANDAR PUTERI: The Domestic Trade and Cost of Living Ministry (KPDN) is targeting over RM300,000 in sales through the Buy Malaysian Goods Campaign (KBBM) during its Southern Zone Carnival Tour 2025, which began here yesterday.

KPDN Business Development Division director Adiratno Che Ani said the KBBM pavilion recorded RM93,910 in sales on the first day alone, despite coinciding with several large-scale events in the state.

“We are confident that Johor consumers’ purchasing power will help us surpass RM300,000 in total sales over the three-day programme, which involves 63 vendors,” he told Bernama at the carnival in Puteri Harbour today.

He said the pavilion features entrepreneurs from Johor, Melaka and Negeri Sembilan, representing a variety of local brands that are gaining traction among consumers.

“Among the well-known names taking part are Zus Coffee, Adabi, Mamee Double Decker and Simplicity (Gaya Loop), along with strategic partners such as Proton and Perodua, which are showcasing their products outside the pavilion,” he said.

Adiratno said the campaign not only focuses on food and beverages, but also highlights household items, health and beauty products, clothing and other lifestyle goods produced by local entrepreneurs.

“KBBM has been revitalised to boost public awareness and confidence in locally made products, which are comparable in quality to international brands. It also provides more space for local entrepreneurs to tap into wider markets,” he said.

He also urged the public to visit the carnival this long weekend and support local vendors, many of whom may not yet be widely recognised as Malaysian-made brands.

“Some products are so well branded that people don’t realise they are local. This is the perfect opportunity to identify, try and support Malaysian-made goods,” he said.

The KBBM 2025, launched by Domestic Trade and Cost of Living Minister Datuk Armizan Mohd Ali yesterday, aims to expand the market reach of local products, reduce reliance on imports, boost domestic economic growth, and support local entrepreneurs, especially micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs).