KPDN seize counterfeit laundry detergent worth RM19,000

JITRA: The Kedah Domestic Trade and Cost of Living Ministry (KPDN) seized 1,049 bottles of suspected counterfeit branded laundry detergent during three raids in Alor Setar, Sungai Petani and Baling yesterday.

Its director Muhammad Nizam Jamaludin said in the raid at about 11am, a total of 283 bottles were seized at a supermarket in Alor Setar, 572 in Sungai Petani and 194 bottles in Baling, with a total estimated value of RM19,897.

He said the seizure was carried out after the product was believed to have used a branded trademark that was wrongly displayed on the goods.

“The operation was based on the complaint of the trademark owner, following which we have been monitoring and carrying out surveillance since September 2024 by KPDN Alor Setar enforcement personnel, KPDN Sungai Petani branch and KPDN Baling branch.

“As a result of our inspection, we found a quantity of counterfeit laundry detergent in the store and sales shelves of the premises and confiscated for further action. The supermarket has taken evidence and investigations are ongoing,“ he said at a press conference here today.

According to Muhammad Nizam, the case is being investigated under the Trade Marks Act 2019.

He said the public is reminded not to sell counterfeit goods as strict action will be taken and the Kedah KPDN will continue to intensify inspections and operations in line with the ‘KITA GEMPUR’ initiative.

Meanwhile, he said a total of 722 cases under various acts had been recorded in the state with a confiscation value of more than RM5.37 million over the past year.

“The three acts with the most cases are the Price Control and Anti-Profiteering Act 2011, the Weights and Measures Act 1972 and the Control and Supply Act 1961,“ he said.