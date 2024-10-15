KPDN to address possible vegetable price hikes due to monsoon - Armizan

PETALING JAYA: The Ministry of Domestic Trade and Cost of Living (KPDN) will collaborate and hold discussions with relevant ministries and agencies regarding the issue of vegetable prices, which are expected to triple by the end of this year.

Domestic Trade and Cost of Living Minister Datuk Armizan Mohd Ali said that his ministry was aware of the issue and would take intervention measures if necessary.

“It’s still premature for me to comment, but we are monitoring any price increases, price fluctuations, or related matters, including food supply.

“We are also working closely with the Ministry of Agriculture and Food Security. If necessary, we will take intervention measures,” he said at a press conference after a meeting with Carsome Group here today.

He was responding to a statement by the chairman of the Cameron Highlands Malay Farmers Association, Datuk Syed Abd Rahman Syed Abd Rashid, who said that most vegetable prices at the farm level had risen by 20 to 50 per cent in early October.

Syed Abd Rahman said vegetable prices were expected to increase following the Northeast Monsoon (MTL) phase, which could bring heavy rain and flooding to several areas across the country.