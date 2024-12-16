KUALA LUMPUR: The Agriculture and Food Security Ministry (KPKM) has disbursed RM13.23 million in aid to 6,747 padi farmers affected by flooding this year, the Dewan Negara was told today.

Deputy Minister Datuk Arthur Joseph Kurup said the assistance addresses damages and losses on padi fields covering 12,800 hectares, based on data compiled until October.

“Kelantan, Kedah and Perlis were among the most severely affected by the disaster.

“The 2023 Padi Crops Disaster Funds had previously allocated RM8.38 million to assist 4,946 farmers in the three affected states, covering devastated areas of 7,400 hectares,“ he said during the question and answer session.

He was responding to a supplementary question from Senator Abdul Nasir Idris on the value of aid provided and the number of farmers benefitting from the fund.

Arthur further said that KPKM would hold a meeting tomorrow to evaluate the damage incurred by farmers due to the floods that occurred from June to October this year.

“This includes the three states and we estimate the damages to be around RM12.88 million, affecting 5,817 farmers. However, it is important to note that the floods have occurred in several phases.

“Therefore, we are in the process of gathering data and assessing the impact of the latest wave of flooding, which can take some time as we often need to wait for the waters to recede before we can thoroughly evaluate the extent of the damage,“ he added.