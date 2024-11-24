KPKM forming special committee to tackle local white rice shortage

SHAH ALAM: A special committee is being formed to tackle the ongoing shortage of locally produced white rice.

Minister of Agriculture and Food Security (KPKM) Datuk Seri Mohamad Sabu said the ministry is collaborating with various parties, including the Ministry of Domestic Trade and Cost of Living (KPDN), to resolve the issue.

“The committee is being set up, and the KPKM secretary-general (Datuk Seri Isham Ishak) will prioritise this matter to seek the best solution,” he said after officiating the 2024 Parti Amanah Negara (Amanah) Selangor state convention today.

He was responding to concerns raised by Hassan Abdul Karim (PH-Pasir Gudang) regarding the scarcity of locally produced white rice in the market, which was highlighted during the committee stage debate on the Supply Bill 2025 in the Dewan Rakyat recently.

Mohamad noted that efforts are underway to transform agencies and organisations involved in padi production, including the National Farmers Organisation, to address the shortage.

He added that KPKM is also actively promoting large-scale Sekinchan-style padi cultivation to boost rice production.

During a Dewan Rakyat question and answer session on Oct 24, KPKM deputy minister, Datuk Arthur Joseph Kurup, emphasised that various approaches are being implemented to ensure the availability of locally produced white rice.

The measures include distributing local white rice through sales programmes and networks managed by the Farmers’ Organisation Authority, the Federal Agricultural Marketing Authority, and selected supermarket chains, he explained.

He said strategic reforms are underway in the padi and rice industry, such as enhanced governance through the separation of powers involving the Padi Industry Development Division, Rice Regulatory Division, and government representatives in Padiberas Nasional Berhad.