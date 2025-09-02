KPKM monitors local white rice price at RM2.60 per kg after subsidy ends

JELEBU: The Ministry of Agriculture and Food Security continues monitoring retail prices of local white rice to ensure the ceiling price remains at RM2.60 per kilogramme during ongoing reviews.

Minister Datuk Seri Mohamad Sabu stated this measure ensures Malaysians receive rice at reasonable prices following Sunday’s termination of the Subsidised Local White Rice Special Programme.

“We maintain the BPT price at RM2.60 per kg currently after the government provided approximately 150 million ringgit in subsidies until reviews are completed.”

“No complaints about BPT price increases have emerged since the programme ended as we monitor constantly with regular cabinet meeting reports.”

Mohamad noted imported white rice prices remain manageable but unreliable for complete dependence during his visit to the Sungai Buloh Padi Scheme planting project.

The ministry will reassess white rice supply mechanisms considering the May 15 imported rice price alignment of 2,600 ringgit per tonne at Bernas warehouses.

KPKM aims to revive rice self-sufficiency by redeveloping abandoned padi fields with state governments to achieve 90% self-sufficiency levels.

“Geopolitical events like India’s export bans or the Ukraine-Russia war require preparedness through guaranteed food security.”

Malaysia’s rice self-sufficiency dropped from 71% to 56% partly due to 20,000 hectares lost to development and uncultivated land.

Mohamad welcomed increasing youth interest in large-scale padi farming and requests to re-establish Integrated Agricultural Development Areas in southern states.

His visit included Fraser and Neave Holdings’ dairy farm in Gemas showcasing private investment driving industry development and food security.

The 2,000-acre dairy farm developed in phases uses modern technology to produce 40,000 litres of fresh milk daily targeting 200 million litres annually. – Bernama