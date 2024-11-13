KPKM plans to increase area of permanent food production park - Arthur

SHAH ALAM: The Ministry of Agriculture and Food Security (KPKM) plans to increase the area of the Permanent Food Production Park (TKPM) project nationwide to increase and guarantee the production of agricultural products as well as reduce dependence on imported sources.

Its deputy minister Datuk Arthur Joseph Kurup said it was one of the efforts to ensure the security of food supply to meet the growing needs.

He said a total of RM491 million was allocated by the Ministry of Agriculture through the Department of Agriculture under the 8th to 12th Malaysia Plan (12MP) to implement the development of TKPM.

“If we look at the need for national food, it is increasing. Our dependence on imported food is still too high, which means that efforts need to be doubled to increase our own food production.

The TKPM was established based on four objectives, namely the creation of permanent production zones to ensure the country’s food security and increase the production of sustainable, quality and safe food for consumption.

In addition, it aims to increase the net income for participants through farm products to reach at least RM3,000 per month and fourthly to develop and increase the involvement of the private sector, entrepreneurs and youth in the field of commercial food production through the practice of modern technology and agricultural innovation.

Meanwhile, Department of Agriculture director-general Datuk Nor Sam Alwi (she) said TKPM was currently only able to produce 85 per cent of the target of 90,000 metric tonnes per annum through 74 areas involving 10,614 hectares of land nationwide.