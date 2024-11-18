KPKM to enhance TVET and agropreneur initiatives - Arthur

KUALA LUMPUR: The Ministry of Agriculture and Food Security (KPKM), through its Agricultural Capacity Building and Training Division, plans to explore new opportunities, including participation in the Malaysia-China Youth TVET Training programme next year.

Deputy Minister of Agriculture and Food Security Datuk Arthur Joseph Kurup said the programme would involve placing local trainees in China for two weeks to gain exposure and experience the latest technologies used in the country.

“The benefits of participating in this programme include gaining information and exposure to new technologies and digitalisation in teaching and learning in TVET (Technical and Vocational Education and Training) under the agricultural and agro-food sector in China.

“Additionally, it aims to identify new fields in agriculture that can be explored with the support of TANG International Education Group and other strategic partners, while building broader and stronger collaborative networks with educational institutions and industries in the agro-food sector,” he said while winding up the committee-level debate on the Supply Bill 2025 for the ministry in the Dewan Rakyat today.

Arthur said the Malaysia-China Youth TVET Training programme would involve 200 trainees and instructors specialising in crops, poultry, livestock, fisheries, food processing, and marketing.

On the Agropreneur Muda programme, he said 3,068 entrepreneurs had been approved for grants under the initiative since 2021, covering crops, livestock, fisheries, and agro-based industries.

He said entrepreneurs who received the Agropreneur Muda grants would be monitored for 30 years after receiving their supplies.

“To ensure the assistance provided is used to implement agricultural and agri-food projects, the existing mechanisms will be maintained in the coming years.

“In addition to grants, entrepreneurs will also have the opportunity to attend courses and receive technical guidance across the entire value chain in agriculture, including financial management for implemented projects,” he said.

Meanwhile, commenting on issues of misconduct involving the National Farmers Organisation (NAFAS), Arthur said KPKM would brief Members of Parliament on the matter on Nov 25.

“Tomorrow morning, during the MQT (Minister’s Question Time) session, the minister (Datuk Seri Mohamad Sabu) will specifically address the NAFAS issue. I hope Honourable Members (of Parliament) will attend to hear the minister’s response,” he said.

The Dewan Rakyat subsequently approved the operating and development expenditure of RM6,420,958,100 allocated to KPKM under Budget 2025 by a majority vote following discussions by 23 MPs.

The sitting resumes tomorrow.