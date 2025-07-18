KPKT approves RM146m for Kelantan infrastructure projects in 2025

KOTA BHARU: The Housing and Local Government Ministry (KPKT) has allocated RM146.22 million for 24 infrastructure and repair projects across Kelantan this year.

Minister Nga Kor Ming announced the funding under the Fifth Rolling Plan of the 12th Malaysia Plan (2025), to be executed by eight agencies under the ministry.

Key projects include the construction of 855 Rumah Mesra Rakyat units worth RM69.37 million in 14 parliamentary constituencies.

Nga said, “The Local Government Department has been allocated RM30.58 million for 95 projects, including slope repairs and the construction of Pasar Siti Hajar in Pasir Puteh, Pasar Besar Kuala Krai, and stalls at Pantai Cahaya Bulan.”

The Community Wellbeing Division will receive RM13.95 million for repairing 389 homes and building 27 new units in urban areas.

Another RM12.7 million is earmarked for People’s Housing Projects in Pasir Mas, Ayer Lanas (Jeli), Batang Merbau (Tanah Merah), and the Residensi Rakyat Programme in Kadok (Kota Bharu).

The National Landscape Department secured RM10.95 million for park upgrades in Pasir Puteh and Kota Bharu, along with a landscape master plan study in Machang.

Additional allocations include RM2.7 million for low-cost stratified housing maintenance and RM1.5 million for an engineering workshop at the Kelantan Fire and Rescue Department.

Nga also highlighted RM1 million in financial aid for 10 non-Islamic houses of worship (RIBI) in Kelantan as of July 7.

“KPKT is implementing the RIBI Maintenance Initiative nationwide under Budget 2025, with RM50 million allocated for maintenance and repairs at worship places,“ he said during a ceremony at St. Martin’s Church.

The minister emphasised the MADANI Government’s commitment to inclusivity, ensuring no community is left behind. - Bernama