KPKT approves RM34.2 mln for Sandakan development projects

SANDAKAN: The Housing and Local Government Ministry (KPKT) has greenlit RM34.2 million for various development projects in Sandakan, set to roll out in 2025.

Minister Nga Kor Ming confirmed the funding, which will be managed by the ministry’s agencies.

Among the key projects is the RM30 million upgrade and construction of a solid waste dumpsite in Labuk, expected to finish by August 2027.

Nga also announced additional allocations for housing maintenance, including RM500,000 to repaint Taman Singapore Apartment blocks, with another RM500,000 set aside for further painting works.

During a site visit to the Jalan Singapore Hall restoration project, Nga highlighted the RM400,000 initiative covering cleaning, upgrades, and drain cover replacements.

Further improvements include RM2 million for market upgrades at Pasar Elopura, Pasar Kim Fung, Pasar Umum, and Pasar Sim-Sim.

Additionally, RM400,000 each will go toward constructing a basketball court roof in Taman Indah Jaya and upgrading a futsal court at the Harmoni People’s Housing Programme.

Nga stressed the importance of timely project completion to support inclusive national development and community welfare. – Bernama