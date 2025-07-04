KUALA LUMPUR: The Ministry of Housing and Local Government (KPKT) has blacklisted 109 property developers for failing to comply with the set regulations, said Minister Nga Kor Ming.

Nga said the move is part of the ministry’s continuous effort to protect homebuyers’ interests.

“The move to blacklist these developers sends a clear message that we will not tolerate non-compliance. We are taking strict measures to protect the hard-earned money of homebuyers and ensure they receive the homes they rightfully deserve.

“House buyers’ safety remains one of the ministry’s top priorities. Developers must adhere to the regulations to ensure that the projects are completed on time and meet the required standards,“ he said.

He spoke to reporters today after delivering his keynote speech at the 14th Annual Affordable Housing Projects Conference.

Nga said the offences committed by these developers included failing to submit development status reports and audit reports, as well as balance sheets and profit and loss statements, to the authorities.

According to him, the blacklisted developers are not eligible to apply for new licences until they settle the outstanding fines.

Nga also advised homebuyers to check developers’ licence status at https://teduh.kpkt.gov.my/ before making financial commitments to purchase properties.

“We are committed to upholding regulatory compliance to protect house buyers’ rights and ensure a fair and transparent housing market for all,“ he added.