KPKT pushes bold waste management reforms for greener Malaysia

KUALA LUMPUR: The Ministry of Housing and Local Government is accelerating bold reforms to build a smarter, cleaner and greener waste management system that supports Malaysia’s circular economy and decarbonisation agenda.

Housing and Local Government Minister Nga Kor Ming emphasised that waste must no longer be viewed as a liability but as a valuable resource to be harnessed for sustainable growth.

“Our mission is clear, that is to transform waste from trash to cash, from being seen as a burden into a resource that fuels Malaysia’s low-carbon, circular economy.”

“We are pushing bold reforms under the 13th Malaysia Plan and beyond, laying the foundation for a system that is sustainable, efficient and forward-looking.”

Among the key initiatives Nga highlighted is the conversion of 20% of public cleansing vehicles nationwide to electric models by 2027, in line with Malaysia’s decarbonisation goals.

He also outlined the expansion of Waste-to-Energy facilities, with the number of plants set to increase to 18 across Peninsular Malaysia.

Nga added that the Circular Economy Blueprint 2025-2035 will digitalise every stage of waste management, from collection to recycling, making the entire process more efficient and transparent.

“A cornerstone of this blueprint is the Extended Producer Responsibility policy, which is a game-changer.”

“It shifts accountability upstream, ensures producers take responsibility for the lifecycle of their products, encourages innovation in product design, and creates new opportunities in recycling and green business.”

Reaffirming Malaysia’s collaborative approach, Nga underscored the importance of the 4P Principle — People-Private-Public Partnerships — to ensure sustainable cities and thriving communities.

The conference brought together international delegates, industry leaders and policymakers to exchange solutions on sustainable waste management. – Bernama