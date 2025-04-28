GUA MUSANG: Kolej Poly-Tech MARA (KPTM) in Gua Musang, which has been closed since 2019, is set to reopen with a revamped curriculum, which offers more industry-relevant and competitive courses, designed to meet the evolving demands of the job market, said Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi.

He added that the decision to reopen KPTM was made after carefully considering the growing demand for accessible higher education in rural areas, particularly in Gua Musang and across Kelantan.

“I have directed the reopening of KPTM, with courses specifically designed to enhance the employability of graduates. The focus will be on providing opportunities for students in Gua Musang, and throughout Kelantan, to pursue programmes aligned with the current job market demands.

“Among the courses to be offered are robotics, the Internet of Things (IoT), automotive technology, and other high-demand programmes which are tailored to meet industry needs,” he said.

He said this after attending the handover ceremony for the Perumahan Rakyat Sejahtera initiative and the KESEDAR Aidilfitri celebration, at Dataran Awam Kampung Jerek, here, today.

“Additionally, we will collaborate with industry players, both within and outside Kelantan, to ensure that students receive job offers immediately after graduation, mirroring the approach implemented in other TVET institutions,” he said.

Ahmad Zahid, who is also the Minister of Rural and Regional Development, explained that KPTM Gua Musang was closed in 2019 due to a lack of students, which stemmed from funding challenges and the limited relevance of the courses offered at that time.

He added that the initial rehabilitation work for KPTM Gua Musang will commence in May, following discussions with Majlis Amanah Rakyat (MARA) chairman Datuk Dr Asyraf Wajdi Dusuki.

“This rehabilitation will also incorporate feedback from the South Kelantan Development Authority (Kesedar) management to ensure that the redevelopment is well-organised and meets the needs of the local community,” he added.