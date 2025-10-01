PUTRAJAYA: The Ministry of Women, Family and Community Development (KPWKM) announced that the registration applications for two nurseries in Selangor and Sarawak, linked to the recent infant death and injuries, will undergo thorough re-evaluation.

Minister Datuk Seri Nancy Shukri explained that the applications could not be approved hastily, as the nurseries were under police investigation.

“...because it involves a child who died (in the Selangor case). Other factors make us cautious about approval as well, so careful consideration is required.

“If we approve it without due diligence, it could endanger the children’s safety further,” she said during a press conference after the presentation of the nursery registration plaque at Taska Seri Kandi, Audit Department, today.

Yesterday, the media reported that a four-month-old baby boy was believed to have died at a nursery in Bandar Saujana Putra, Selangor.

Kuala Langat District police chief Supt Mohd Akmalrizal Radzi said a report was received from a doctor at a clinic in Bandar Saujana Putra at 3.29 pm on Friday, Jan 3, regarding an unconscious baby boy brought in by a nursery caretaker.

Meanwhile, in Batu Kawa, Kuching, an eight-month-old baby was found with bite marks on the back, following which police arrested the nursery owner and two caretakers.

It is understood that both nurseries are unregistered and are currently in the process of applying for operating licences.

He noted that based on enforcement statistics from the Department of Social Welfare and the Child Development Department, 97 actions had been taken nationwide in 2024, consisting of 61 nurseries being deregistered, 22 fines, eight sealing actions, five temporary closures, and one written directive.

In her opening speech, Nancy emphasised that the registration plaque initiative is meant to make it easier for the public to verify the legitimacy of nurseries, therefore, they must be displayed in a visible location.

She also encouraged the public to conduct checks at www.jkm.gov.my, adding that KPWKM has registered 3,198 nurseries to date.

“I urge anyone planning to operate a nursery to register as required by law, to enhance parents’ and guardians’ confidence in the childcare services available in Malaysia,” she said.